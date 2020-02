Yavonovitch Makes 1st Public Appearance Since State Department Retirement A key witness in President Trump's impeachment, the ex-ambassador to Ukraine, says her former State Department colleagues are wondering if it is safe to express concerns — even behind closed doors.

Yavonovitch Makes 1st Public Appearance Since State Department Retirement Yavonovitch Makes 1st Public Appearance Since State Department Retirement Yavonovitch Makes 1st Public Appearance Since State Department Retirement Audio will be available later today. A key witness in President Trump's impeachment, the ex-ambassador to Ukraine, says her former State Department colleagues are wondering if it is safe to express concerns — even behind closed doors. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor