Bipartisan Senators Try To Reassert Congress' Role In Foreign Policy In a rebuke to executive power, the Senate is expected to vote Thursday on a measure that would limit President Trump's power to go to war with Iran.

Bipartisan Senators Try To Reassert Congress' Role In Foreign Policy Bipartisan Senators Try To Reassert Congress' Role In Foreign Policy Bipartisan Senators Try To Reassert Congress' Role In Foreign Policy Audio will be available later today. In a rebuke to executive power, the Senate is expected to vote Thursday on a measure that would limit President Trump's power to go to war with Iran. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor