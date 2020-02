Texas Principal Donates A Kidney To Father Of 3 Of Her Students School principal Sarah Schecter says felt compelled by her faith to donate a kidney to the father of three of her students — a man she hardly knew.

Texas Principal Donates A Kidney To Father Of 3 Of Her Students National Texas Principal Donates A Kidney To Father Of 3 Of Her Students Texas Principal Donates A Kidney To Father Of 3 Of Her Students Audio will be available later today. School principal Sarah Schecter says felt compelled by her faith to donate a kidney to the father of three of her students — a man she hardly knew. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor