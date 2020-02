How Yang's Presidential Bid May Affect Asian American Voters NPR's David Greene talks to Christine Chen, director of the nonprofit Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote, about what Andrew Yang's presidential run meant for the Asian American community.

How Yang's Presidential Bid May Affect Asian American Voters Race How Yang's Presidential Bid May Affect Asian American Voters How Yang's Presidential Bid May Affect Asian American Voters Audio will be available later today. NPR's David Greene talks to Christine Chen, director of the nonprofit Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote, about what Andrew Yang's presidential run meant for the Asian American community. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor