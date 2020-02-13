Amazon & The 'Rise And Reign' Of Jeff Bezos The new FRONTLINE PBS documentary 'Amazon Empire' investigates Amazon's business practices, as well as questions surrounding privacy, surveillance and regulation. We talk with James Jacoby, the film's director and correspondent, about how the company went from being an online bookseller to having its hands in space travel and facial recognition software.



Also, Ken Tucker reviews singer-songwriter John Moreland's new album 'LP5.'