Accessibility links
The Stories Behind The Hormone Monsters in Nick Kroll's 'Big Mouth' Nick Kroll is the co-creator of the raunchy animated Netflix hit Big Mouth. The show (and Kroll) are known for over the top, strange, yet totally relatable comedy. Now, Kroll is out with a new film in which he plays a romantic lead for the first time. Olympic Dreams was filmed at the 2018 Olympics in South Korea. He tells Sam about making the movie and how it has a lot in common with Big Mouth.
NPR logo

Nick Kroll on 'Olympic Dreams' And 'Big Mouth'

Listen · 26:21
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/805712215/808978856" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Nick Kroll on 'Olympic Dreams' And 'Big Mouth'

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Nick Kroll on 'Olympic Dreams' And 'Big Mouth'

Nick Kroll on 'Olympic Dreams' And 'Big Mouth'

Listen · 26:21
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/805712215/808978856" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Nick Kroll is the co-creator of the raunchy animated Netflix hit Big Mouth. The show (and Kroll) are known for over the top, strange, yet totally relatable comedy. Now, Kroll is out with a new film in which he plays a romantic lead for the first time. Olympic Dreams was filmed at the 2018 Olympics in South Korea. He tells Sam about making the movie and how it has a lot in common with Big Mouth.

Enlarge this image

Nick Kroll in the 2020 film Olympic Dreams. Kroll is also the creator and star of the animated show Big Mouth. IFC Films hide caption

toggle caption
IFC Films

Nick Kroll in the 2020 film Olympic Dreams. Kroll is also the creator and star of the animated show Big Mouth.

IFC Films