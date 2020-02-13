Nick Kroll on 'Olympic Dreams' And 'Big Mouth'

The Stories Behind The Hormone Monsters in Nick Kroll's 'Big Mouth' Nick Kroll is the co-creator of the raunchy animated Netflix hit Big Mouth. The show (and Kroll) are known for over the top, strange, yet totally relatable comedy. Now, Kroll is out with a new film in which he plays a romantic lead for the first time. Olympic Dreams was filmed at the 2018 Olympics in South Korea. He tells Sam about making the movie and how it has a lot in common with Big Mouth.