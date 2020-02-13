Weekly Wrap: Elections Are Too Modern, Evidently So Are Federal Buildings

The nation's first caucus and primary are in the rear-view mirror, and states around the country are second-guessing their election systems after the app used in the Iowa Caucus failed. Miles Parks, a reporter on NPR's Washington Desk, talks about how the state of Nevada is learning lessons from Iowa, including keeping the process slow so that results are certain. Libby Denkmann, senior politics reporter at member station KPCC, discusses how Los Angeles County is creating its own voting system — a hybrid of paper and electronic systems. Then, Sam talks with writer and architectural critic Kate Wagner about why a new proposed executive order from the Trump administration that would mandate "classical style" for new large federal buildings is angering the design world.

