In Germany, The Bridegroom's Oak Is Full Of Romantic History

In 1890, a young woman fell in love. Her father didn't approve of the man so they wrote letters and left them in a knothole in the oak. The BBC reports the tree is responsible for dozens of marriages.

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The Bridegroom's Oak is a tree in Germany with a romantic history. In 1890, a young woman, Minna, fell in love with a man, Wilhelm. Her father didn't approve, so they wrote letters and left them in a knothole in the tree. Minna's dad later backed down, and they got married. The legend spread, and thousands of people have written letters addressed to that tree, looking for love. The BBC reports the oak is responsible for more than 100 marriages.

