Meme 2020 Creates Bloomberg Sponsored Internet Content NPR's Rachel Martin talks to New York Times technology reporter Taylor Lorenz about Michael Bloomberg presidential team's use of memes, and Internet culture as part of its campaign strategy.

Meme 2020 Creates Bloomberg Sponsored Internet Content Politics Meme 2020 Creates Bloomberg Sponsored Internet Content Meme 2020 Creates Bloomberg Sponsored Internet Content Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to New York Times technology reporter Taylor Lorenz about Michael Bloomberg presidential team's use of memes, and Internet culture as part of its campaign strategy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor