'High Fidelity' Author / Remembering Ladysmith Black Mambazo Founder Nick Hornby's 1995 novel, 'High Fidelity,' about a heartsick record shop owner, was made into a film starring John Cusack in 2000. Now it's been adapted and updated into a new Hulu series, starring Zoë Kravitz. Hornby spoke with Terry Gross when the book came out about judging people based on their pop culture tastes — an idea central to the story.



Also, we remember the frontman of the South African a capella group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Joseph Shabalala. He died this week at 78. He spoke with Terry Gross in 1991 about collaborating with Paul Simon on 'Graceland' and growing up on a farm.



Justin Chang reviews 'And Then We Danced,' a gay romance about Georgian folk dance partners.

'High Fidelity' Author / Remembering Ladysmith Black Mambazo Founder Listen · 48:44 48:44 'High Fidelity' Author / Remembering Ladysmith Black Mambazo Founder 48:44 Fresh Air 'High Fidelity' Author / Remembering Ladysmith Black Mambazo Founder 'High Fidelity' Author / Remembering Ladysmith Black Mambazo Founder Listen · 48:44 48:44 Nick Hornby's 1995 novel, 'High Fidelity,' about a heartsick record shop owner, was made into a film starring John Cusack in 2000. Now it's been adapted and updated into a new Hulu series, starring Zoë Kravitz. Hornby spoke with Terry Gross when the book came out about judging people based on their pop culture tastes — an idea central to the story.



Also, we remember the frontman of the South African a capella group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Joseph Shabalala. He died this week at 78. He spoke with Terry Gross in 1991 about collaborating with Paul Simon on 'Graceland' and growing up on a farm.



Justin Chang reviews 'And Then We Danced,' a gay romance about Georgian folk dance partners. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor