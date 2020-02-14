Best Of: The 2020 Disinformation War / Michael Pollan Explains Caffeine The Trump campaign is planning to spend $1 billion and a lot will go towards disinformation and propaganda. 'Atlantic' journalist McKay Coppins talks about what he learned about the new techniques the campaign and its supporters are using to spread disinformation, discredit journalists, and dismantle the mainstream media.



Justin Chang reviews 'And Then We Danced,' a gay romance about Georgian folk dance partners.



'Omnivore's Dilemma' author Michael Pollan talks about his new audiobook, 'Caffeine: How Coffee and Tea Created the Modern World.' He describes caffeine as the world's most widely-used psychoactive drug.