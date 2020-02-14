Accessibility links
The News Roundup For February 14, 2020 We cover a primary, political unrest in Europe and a budget proposal by President Trump. Plus, why an enormous swarm of locusts is threatening vulnerable countries in East Africa.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

The News Roundup For February 14, 2020

Listen · 1:31:35
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/806081722/806086029" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The News Roundup For February 14, 2020

1A

The News Roundup For February 14, 2020

The News Roundup For February 14, 2020

Listen · 1:31:35
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/806081722/806086029" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Roger Stone, a longtime adviser to President Donald Trump, arrives at the Prettyman United States Courthouse before facing charges from Special Counsel Robert Mueller that he lied to Congress and engaged in witness tampering. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevill / Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevill / Getty Images

Roger Stone, a longtime adviser to President Donald Trump, arrives at the Prettyman United States Courthouse before facing charges from Special Counsel Robert Mueller that he lied to Congress and engaged in witness tampering.

Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevill / Getty Images

Four federal prosecutors withdrew from the Roger Stone case, and then the attorney general tried to distance himself from the president. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire primary, and three Democratic candidates dropped out of the presidential race.

The President released his budget for next year, and teacher unions asked schools to reconsider lockdown drills.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the new coronavirus, which has killed almost 1,400 people and is still spreading in China, could be around for at least another year.

The Senate passed a resolution to limit the president's war powers. Locusts continue to threaten millions in East Africa, and it's been a week of considerable political upheaval in Europe.

For our conversation about domestic news, we spoke with Alexis Simendinger, national political correspondent for The Hill; Eva McKend, congressional correspondent for Spectrum News; and Ginger Gibson, political correspondent for Reuters.

And for the international section, we spoke with Ishaan Tharoor, foreign affairs writer for The Washington Post; Daniel Kurtz-Phelan, executive editor for Foreign Affairs; and Rosiland Jordan, State Department correspondent for Al-Jazeera English Television.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.