The News Roundup For February 14, 2020

Four federal prosecutors withdrew from the Roger Stone case, and then the attorney general tried to distance himself from the president. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire primary, and three Democratic candidates dropped out of the presidential race.

The President released his budget for next year, and teacher unions asked schools to reconsider lockdown drills.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the new coronavirus, which has killed almost 1,400 people and is still spreading in China, could be around for at least another year.

The Senate passed a resolution to limit the president's war powers. Locusts continue to threaten millions in East Africa, and it's been a week of considerable political upheaval in Europe.

For our conversation about domestic news, we spoke with Alexis Simendinger, national political correspondent for The Hill; Eva McKend, congressional correspondent for Spectrum News; and Ginger Gibson, political correspondent for Reuters.

And for the international section, we spoke with Ishaan Tharoor, foreign affairs writer for The Washington Post; Daniel Kurtz-Phelan, executive editor for Foreign Affairs; and Rosiland Jordan, State Department correspondent for Al-Jazeera English Television.

