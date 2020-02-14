Eventbrite: Julia Hartz

In the early 2000s, Julia Hartz was helping develop TV shows for MTV and FX Networks, and seemed headed for a promising career in television.

All of that changed in 2003 when she went to a wedding and found herself sitting next to a serial entrepreneur named Kevin. They started dating, and Julia eventually quit her job and joined Kevin in the Bay Area.

In 2006 they married, and co-founded the online ticketing service Eventbrite out of a warehouse closet.

14 years after launch, Eventbrite is a publicly-traded company with 1,100 employees and offices around the world.

