Eventbrite: Julia Hartz
Karina Perez for NPR
In the early 2000s, Julia Hartz was helping develop TV shows for MTV and FX Networks, and seemed headed for a promising career in television.
All of that changed in 2003 when she went to a wedding and found herself sitting next to a serial entrepreneur named Kevin. They started dating, and Julia eventually quit her job and joined Kevin in the Bay Area.
In 2006 they married, and co-founded the online ticketing service Eventbrite out of a warehouse closet.
14 years after launch, Eventbrite is a publicly-traded company with 1,100 employees and offices around the world.
