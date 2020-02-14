Accessibility links
PLUS in our post-script "How You Built That," Tomo Delaney describes how raising two picky eaters led him to create Noshi For Kids; brightly colored fruit puree that kids can paint with.
Eventbrite: Julia Hartz

Listen · 1:05:54
How I Built This with Guy Raz

Julia Hartz is the co-founder and CEO of Eventbrite. Karina Perez for NPR hide caption

Karina Perez for NPR

Julia Hartz is the co-founder and CEO of Eventbrite.

Karina Perez for NPR
In the early 2000s, Julia Hartz was helping develop TV shows for MTV and FX Networks, and seemed headed for a promising career in television.

All of that changed in 2003 when she went to a wedding and found herself sitting next to a serial entrepreneur named Kevin. They started dating, and Julia eventually quit her job and joined Kevin in the Bay Area.

In 2006 they married, and co-founded the online ticketing service Eventbrite out of a warehouse closet.

14 years after launch, Eventbrite is a publicly-traded company with 1,100 employees and offices around the world.

How You Built That: Noshi For Kids

Tomo Delaney describes how raising two picky eaters led him to create Noshi For Kids; brightly colored fruit puree that kids can paint with.

Listen · 4:52
