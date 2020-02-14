Accessibility links
Episode 972: The CryptoQueen : Planet Money A mysterious woman promises a financial revolution. That promise leads to greed, corruption and... a beauty pageant. | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.
Episode 972: The CryptoQueen

Planet Money

Dr. Ruja Ignatova, founder of OneCoin OneCoin Official hide caption

OneCoin Official

Dr. Ruja Ignatova, founder of OneCoin

OneCoin Official

From beauty pageants to mafia ties; from cryptocurrency zealots to FBI raids; from Dolce & Gabbana clad Dutch millionaires to "the biggest scam in the world" — this story has it all.

Last year, BBC producer Georgia Catt and writer Jamie Bartlett stumbled upon the bizarrest of stories. In this episode, we follow their tale as they chase leads all over the world trying to unravel the mystery of one enigmatic company, and its charismatic founder — Dr. Ruja Ignatova.

Hear all eight (8) episodes of the BBC's 'The Missing CryptoQueen' here.

