Bronny James, Zaire Wade And The Southern California High School Hoops Circus TV crews and celebrity sightings have become the new normal at high school basketball games in Southern California, thanks in part to the kids of NBA royalty lining up for local teams.

Bronny James, Zaire Wade And The Southern California High School Hoops Circus National Bronny James, Zaire Wade And The Southern California High School Hoops Circus Bronny James, Zaire Wade And The Southern California High School Hoops Circus Audio will be available later today. TV crews and celebrity sightings have become the new normal at high school basketball games in Southern California, thanks in part to the kids of NBA royalty lining up for local teams. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor