Not My Job: Director Barry Sonnenfeld Gets Quizzed On Confessions

Years ago, director Barry Sonnenfeld told us an amazing story — about how when he was a teenager he went to see Jimi Hendrix play at Madison Square Garden, and in the middle of the show, the loudspeaker blared: "Barry Sonnenfeld! Call your mother!" Apparently she was worried about him ...



His new book is Barry Sonnenfeld, Call Your Mother: Memoirs of a Neurotic Filmmaker — and so we've invited him to play a game called "Barry Sonnenfeld, call your Father!" Three questions about confessing to a Catholic priest.



Click the audio link above to find out how he does.