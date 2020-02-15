Accessibility links
Not My Job: Director Barry Sonnenfeld Gets Quizzed On Confessions Sonnenfeld's new book is Barry Sonnenfeld, Call Your Mother -- and so we've invited him to play a game called "Barry Sonnenfeld, call your Father!"

Not My Job: Director Barry Sonnenfeld Gets Quizzed On Confessions

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

Director Barry Sonnenfeld
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Years ago, director Barry Sonnenfeld told us an amazing story — about how when he was a teenager he went to see Jimi Hendrix play at Madison Square Garden, and in the middle of the show, the loudspeaker blared: "Barry Sonnenfeld! Call your mother!" Apparently she was worried about him ...

His new book is Barry Sonnenfeld, Call Your Mother: Memoirs of a Neurotic Filmmaker — and so we've invited him to play a game called "Barry Sonnenfeld, call your Father!" Three questions about confessing to a Catholic priest.

Click the audio link above to find out how he does.

