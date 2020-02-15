Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Alonzo, the Pentagon is setting up President Trump's new Space Force, and they have to plan a lot of things to do it. But first, they have asked the public to help them figure out what?

ALONZO BODDEN: Why they're bothering with this nonsense.

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: They're not allowed to ask that. I'll give you a hint. They have said it will not be space cadets.

BODDEN: Oh, what to call the members.

SAGAL: Yes, exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: The Space Force...

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Yes, he got it right. The Space Force was created because President Trump thought it was cool, and they couldn't figure out how to implement his other cool idea, a bowl of ice cream that never runs out.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: But what do you call people in the Space Force? The Army has soldiers, the Navy has sailors, the Air Force has airmen. The Coast Guard has guardians of the wine-dark sea.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: What do you call Space Force members? So they've asked the public, which you know is a mistake.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Five years from now, your son is going to turn 18, and he's going to tell you he's enlisted to be a Spacy McSpaceface (ph).

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: Well, what do they call - in "Star Trek," what do they call the, you know, non-officers? Like, if you're just a regular...

SAGAL: That's a really good question.

BODDEN: ...Person.

TOM PAPA: They call those part-time actors.

SAGAL: Yes.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Among the ideas suggested are spacers, space forcers, spaceonauts (ph), Klobospacers (ph)...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...Space sailors, the upstairs Navy...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...And floaters.

(LAUGHTER)

PAPA: They do have - they should bring comedians in, actually.

SAGAL: You think?

PAPA: Yes. Because we're good at knowing where there's going to be the mocking.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

PAPA: They could have used our help before they went with that whole seamen angle.

SAGAL: Yeah.

HELEN HONG: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: Yeah. We saw that one from 10 miles away.

BODDEN: I think they did, and...

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: The comics at the time were, like, no, let them go with seamen. Let them go with seamen.

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: This will be great. It's going to last for hundreds of years.

(SOUNDBITE OF DENNIS MCCARTHY'S "THE NEXT GENERATION MAIN TITLE")

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists ring the dinner bell in our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.