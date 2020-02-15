Panel Questions

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR News quiz. I'm Bill Kurtis. We're playing this week with Tom Papa, Helen Hong and Alonzo Bodden. And here again is your host at the Chase Bank Auditorium in downtown Chicago, Peter Sagal.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, Bill.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks, everybody. In just a minute, Bill gets best in show at this year's Rhyme-minster (ph) Rhyme Show. If you'd like to play, give us a call at 1-888-WAIT-WAIT - that's 1-888-924-8924.

Right now, panel, some more questions for you from the week's news. Alonzo, this week, we read about a small company in Iran that produces American flags that are mostly used for what special purpose?

ALONZO BODDEN: Burning.

SAGAL: Yes, exactly.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This company produces 6,000 American, British and Israeli flags a year, and almost all of them get burned in protests. They're like the Pringles of Iran - bet you can't burn just one.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The guy who owns this flag factory told the AP, quote, "what eventually happens to my products is on the end user" - not him, right? For example, he doesn't make Israeli flags that say burn me on them. He makes Israeli flags that say, use near open flame.

(LAUGHTER)

HELEN HONG: What a niche market this guy has found.

SAGAL: But a - you know, if you think about it, if you're somebody who's interested in burning American flags, you're always going to need another American flag...

HONG: That's true.

SAGAL: ...Right? You know? It's sort of...

BODDEN: So it's...

HONG: And they don't sell them at the Walmart in Tehran, I don't think.

SAGAL: No, probably not.

BODDEN: So if, like, you're a really hardcore American capitalist, you actually have to kind of admire this guy.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: You get in on the business.

BODDEN: Saw a need and filled it.

SAGAL: Exactly. He said that at this factory, orders for American flags have tripled in the past - oh, let's say three years and three weeks.

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: Can't imagine why.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: The factory owner has high hopes for his latest product, a prank American flag where every time you stomp out the flames, it lights up again.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Tom, thanks to a groundbreaking new study, we now know who gets moody when they go through puberty?

TOM PAPA: My daughters.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: That's true. They did a study of your daughters, and they found that out. I should say they get really moooooody (ph).

PAPA: Oh, kangaroos.

(LAUGHTER)

PAPA: Cows.

SAGAL: Yes, cows.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: It turns out cow teenagers...

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: ...Get moody when they become adolescent.

HONG: What?

SAGAL: According to researchers, while adult cows tend to be even-tempered and reliable, teenage cows are, quote, "unpredictable and erratic," unquote. And while that may be hard, you know, to determine which is a teenage cow just by looking at them, here's a hint. The teenage cow is the one who's vaping.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The researchers found noticeable personality shifts during the transition from calf to heifer. Some young cows become more bold while others just wanted to be left alone with my music, OK, mom?

(LAUGHTER)

PAPA: I'll squirt the milk where I want to squirt it. God.

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: How do you study the personality of a cow? They stand there.

SAGAL: They do.

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: I've been through the middle of the country. You see thousands of cows just standing there.

SAGAL: Right.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: That is true.

BODDEN: At what point is, like, oh, there's a cow with personality?

(LAUGHTER)

PAPA: You think that they're just staring blankly, Alonzo, but they're just staring over the fence, like, God, everyone thinks I'm stupid.

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: Some of them get nipple rings, but they have to get, like, five of them.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF GREEN DAY SONG, "LONGVIEW")

