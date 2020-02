Virginia Offers New Plan To Protect Migratory Birds After Federal Rollback A Virginia construction project threatens nesting sea birds. Now, the governor has announced he will protect the birds in light of Trump Administration rollbacks to the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

A Virginia construction project threatens nesting sea birds. Now, the governor has announced he will protect the birds in light of Trump Administration rollbacks to the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.