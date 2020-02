Is America's Two-Party System Fracturing? Neither Donald Trump nor Bernie Sanders are conventional leaders in their parties. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks to political scientist Diego von Vacano about the breakdown of the two-party system.

Is America's Two-Party System Fracturing? Politics Is America's Two-Party System Fracturing? Is America's Two-Party System Fracturing? Audio will be available later today. Neither Donald Trump nor Bernie Sanders are conventional leaders in their parties. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks to political scientist Diego von Vacano about the breakdown of the two-party system. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor