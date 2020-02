Scientists Fear Sheer Size Of Australia Bushfires Will Slow Ecological Recovery Rains have put out the last of the fires in Australia's New South Wales. Biologist Lesley Hughes tells NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro about damage in the burned areas and whether regeneration is possible.

Rains have put out the last of the fires in Australia's New South Wales. Biologist Lesley Hughes tells NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro about damage in the burned areas and whether regeneration is possible.