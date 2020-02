98-Year-Old Girl Scout Has Been Selling Cookies Since 1932 Ronnie Backenstoe has been a Girl Scout since the Hoover administration — when boxes of cookies went for 15 cents each. She sells them from her Pennsylvania retirement home.

98-Year-Old Girl Scout Has Been Selling Cookies Since 1932 Food 98-Year-Old Girl Scout Has Been Selling Cookies Since 1932 98-Year-Old Girl Scout Has Been Selling Cookies Since 1932 Audio will be available later today. Ronnie Backenstoe has been a Girl Scout since the Hoover administration — when boxes of cookies went for 15 cents each. She sells them from her Pennsylvania retirement home. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor