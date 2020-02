WTA Will Allow Coaching From The Stands During Testing Phase NPR's David Greene talks to sports journalist Reem Abulleil about the Women's Tennis Association allowing coaching from the stands. The trail run won't apply to grand slam tournaments.

WTA Will Allow Coaching From The Stands During Testing Phase NPR's David Greene talks to sports journalist Reem Abulleil about the Women's Tennis Association allowing coaching from the stands. The trail run won't apply to grand slam tournaments.