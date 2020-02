Behind The Ransomware Attack On Palm Beach County Elections In 2016 The security of voting systems is a central focus this year, especially following reports like one out of Florida, where Palm Beach County says it was hit by a ransomware attack in 2016.

Behind The Ransomware Attack On Palm Beach County Elections In 2016 Elections Behind The Ransomware Attack On Palm Beach County Elections In 2016 Behind The Ransomware Attack On Palm Beach County Elections In 2016 Audio will be available later today. The security of voting systems is a central focus this year, especially following reports like one out of Florida, where Palm Beach County says it was hit by a ransomware attack in 2016. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor