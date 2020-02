Assault Weapons Ban Fails In Democratic-Controlled Virginia Senate Virginia's Senate has blocked a ban on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines with the support of four Democratic senators. Last year, Governor Ralph Northam promised gun control laws.

