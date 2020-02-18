'Sonic The Hedgehog' Zooms Ahead At Box Office — A Surprise To Some

Sonic The Hedgehog set a record at the box office last weekend — at least among video-game film adaptations. Still, it surprised industry observers and even its own Paramount Pictures studio.

BOB MONDELLO, BYLINE: Sonic, a blue hedgehog from outer space, took home about $70 million in his first four days in theaters, a happy ending to a story that did not look happy when the first trailer arrived.

BEN SCHWARTZ: (As Sonic) I'm Sonic, a little ball of super energy in an extremely handsome package.

MONDELLO: Fans of the video game let it be known last year that they thought the package wasn't handsome enough, and the filmmakers listened.

JIM CARREY: (As Dr. Ivo Robotnik) I was not expecting that, but I was expecting not to expect something, so it doesn't count.

MONDELLO: The digital creature now has bigger eyes, shorter legs, teeth that aren't quite so alarming and box office bragging rights - the biggest North American opening for a video game film ever.

SCHWARTZ: (As Sonic) I am living my best life on Earth.

MONDELLO: Highest grossing video game film is, let's note, a relatively low bar. Movies based on video games don't generally do all that well at the box office, apart from the "Resident Evil" and "Tomb Raider" franchises. But Paramount needed a hit, so it pushed back the "Sonic The Hedgehog" opening from last November to this weekend and spent a few million dollars on a digital facelift that would get the game's fans back on board.

CARREY: (As Dr. Ivo Robotnik) The time for talking is over. It's time to push buttons.

MONDELLO: The ploy worked better than expected. Paramount's estimate on Friday was that "Sonic" might come close to the three-day start of "Pokemon Detective Pikachu." Instead, the digital hedgehog zoomed past that film's $54 million opening - welcome news for a studio that's coming off a string of big-budget flops. Late last year, Paramount released "Terminator: Dark Fate" and Will Smith's "Gemini Man," each of which cost well over a hundred million dollars and failed to earn back its production and promotions costs.

SCHWARTZ: (As Sonic) That's not good. Don't worry. I know exactly what to do.

MONDELLO: The "Sonic" boom should help Paramount weather the next few months until Tom Cruise can provide some guaranteed cash flow this summer with "Top Gun: Maverick." I'm Bob Mondello.

