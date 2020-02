What The Boy Scouts Bankruptcy Filing Means For Pending Lawsuits NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with attorney Gilion Dumas about what the Boy Scouts' bankruptcy filing means for the child sex abuse lawsuits currently pending against the organization.

What The Boy Scouts Bankruptcy Filing Means For Pending Lawsuits National What The Boy Scouts Bankruptcy Filing Means For Pending Lawsuits What The Boy Scouts Bankruptcy Filing Means For Pending Lawsuits Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with attorney Gilion Dumas about what the Boy Scouts' bankruptcy filing means for the child sex abuse lawsuits currently pending against the organization. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor