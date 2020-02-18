Accessibility links
'Russians Among Us' Author On Actual Russian Spycraft It's not a lost episode of The Americans Russians Among Us dives into the very real, decades-long Russian spy campaign in the U.S. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with author Gordon Corera.
NPR logo 'Russians Among Us' Author On Actual Russian Spycraft

Author Interviews

'Russians Among Us' Author On Actual Russian Spycraft

Heard on All Things Considered

'Russians Among Us' Author On Actual Russian Spycraft

Audio will be available later today.

It's not a lost episode of The Americans Russians Among Us dives into the very real, decades-long Russian spy campaign in the U.S. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with author Gordon Corera.

Russians Among Us

Sleeper Cells, Ghost Stories, and the Hunt for Putin's Spies

by Gordon Corera

Hardcover, 438 pages |

purchase

Buy Featured Book

Title
Russians Among Us
Subtitle
Sleeper Cells, Ghost Stories, and the Hunt for Putin's Spies
Author
Gordon Corera

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?