Indonesia Bans Ex-ISIS Fighters From Returning Home Indonesia says it doen't want Islamic State fighters who went to Syria and Iraq to come home, calling them a national security risk. But that decision has sparked criticism from some, who say most of the refugees are actually the wives and children of former ISIS militia.

