Chaos, Corruption & Trump's Secrets At Deutsche Bank In his book 'Dark Towers,' David Enrich traces Deutsche Bank's shadowy practices, from laundering money for Russian oligarchs to the violation of international sanctions. Enrich, who is the finance editor at the 'New York Times,' also talks about the bank's long relationship with Donald Trump, and the suspicious activity that has gone unchecked.



Also, critic John Powers reviews the Amazon series 'Hunters' starring Al Pacino.