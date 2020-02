California Legislature Considers Formal Apology For World War II Japanese Internment NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with California Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi about his bill calling for his state to apologize for its role in violating the rights of Japanese Americans in World War II.

