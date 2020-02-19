The 'American Sherlock' Was A Pioneer Of Forensic Science
The 'American Sherlock' Was A Pioneer Of Forensic Science
Audio will be available later today.
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Kate Winkler Dawson, author of American Sherlock: Murder, Forensics, and the Birth of American CSI. It's about Edward Oscar Heinrich, an early, great forensic scientist.
American Sherlock
Murder, Forensics, and the Birth of American CSI
Hardcover, 325 pages |purchase
Buy Featured Book
Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?