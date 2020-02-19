Rapper Pop Smoke, 20, Has Died

Brooklyn-born rapper Pop Smoke, who was born Bashar Barakah Jackson, died Wednesday morning, according to his record label. He was 20 years old.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

One of hip-hop's brightest young stars has died according to his record label. Bashar Jackson, who performed as Pop Smoke, was 20 years old. The details surrounding his death are still emerging. NPR Music's Sidney Madden joined me here in the studio to talk about Pop Smoke's music and legacy.

SIDNEY MADDEN, BYLINE: Hey, Ari.

SHAPIRO: For those who don't know his music, who was Pop Smoke, and what space did he occupy in the hip-hop scene?

MADDEN: Pop Smoke was a rising star, especially in the New York hip-hop scene because he was an outlier of the scene. Everything about him just really stood out - his slightly offbeat, sometimes disorienting flow, the tongue-curling adlib, and especially his tone. He had the type of tone that made you stop in your tracks because he always kind of sounded like he just finished gargling gravel.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CHRISTOPHER WALKING")

POP SMOKE: (Rapping) Send the addy (ph), we gon' (ph) slide. Slide, slide. Heard he was talking, but he never jumped out the stoop. Think that it's sweet till I pull up and pop out and shoot.

MADDEN: And it made his delivery of his lyrics that much more weighty. It was really dope. Nobody sounded like him.

SHAPIRO: And he was in kind of a subgenre called drill. Tell us what space that occupies in the hip-hop world.

MADDEN: Drill music originated in Chicago back in early 2010s. So if you think about rappers like Chief Keef, their sound is so urgent and kind of like elbow-throwing, kamikaze-style type of braggadocio because it really - it grounds street narratives in almost like an industrial, pounding type of production.

Pop Smoke's brand of drill music, it was deeply rooted in Brooklyn. It also had a few inklings and a few glimmers of Caribbean culture because where he was from in Canarsie, Brooklyn, it's very - it's a very Caribbean neighborhood. So even though Pop Smoke wasn't an originator of Brooklyn drill, he definitely was one of the most prominent purveyors of it.

SHAPIRO: His big breakout track was "Welcome To The Party," which came out last spring. It was everywhere last summer. This was what made people think he was about to get huge. Tell us about this particular song.

MADDEN: Yeah, absolutely. Every few years, there is one street song that just gets raised to the point of, like, cookout classic song. This is the party starter. And in 2019, that was "Welcome To The Party." I mean, the name says it all.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WELCOME TO THE PARTY")

POP SMOKE: (Rapping) Baby, welcome to the party. I hit the boy up and then I go skate in a 'Rari (ph). Baby, welcome to the party. I'm a thot. Get me lit. Gun on my hip.

MADDEN: The fact that some of it is like whispered even though it's super, like, menacing, it's really cool. It's something that, once again, stood out.

SHAPIRO: And he got the attention of, like, giants of hip-hop like Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott.

MADDEN: And it's really commendable that he got such big co-signs so early because all those people you named, they were people who were game-changers in their own way. So it's very indicative that he was going to be co-signed as a game-changer himself.

SHAPIRO: Now that he has died at such a young age, so suddenly at the age of 20, how is the hip-hop world reacting?

MADDEN: I mean, as you can imagine, there's a sense of overwhelming shock in the hip-hop world right now. There's a lot of social media condolences out there, a lot of deejays who played his stuff earlier eulogizing him online and on air. And it's a little bit ironic because his flow and everything that made him stand out was - there's always a sense of, like, disorientation to it. And right now, everybody feels a little bit caught off-guard and disoriented by this loss.

SHAPIRO: NPR Music's Sidney Madden, thanks for remembering Pop Smoke with us.

MADDEN: Thank you.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.