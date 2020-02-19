Episode 973: Indicate This

Today we're bringing you two stories from The Indicator, Planet Money's daily podcast about economic ideas.

Lancaster, in Pennsylvania, has been called the "refugee capital of America." As a share of the city's population, it resettles almost 23 times more refugees than in the U.S. as a whole, and it does such a good job of resettling them that the refugees are thriving economic members of the region — adding back to the success of Lancaster's economy.

In our second story, we follow your Amazon Prime order to Massachusetts. If you buy a lot of stuff on Amazon, you're probably used to seeing that smiley, brown box. But what about the person who put it there? About half the time it is a gig worker hired through an app called Amazon Flex. We ride along for a frantic day of Flexing.

Music: "Drop Electric"

