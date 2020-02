White House Names Ambassador As Acting Head Of Intelligence President Trump named Richard Grenell (grah-nell), the U.S. Ambassador to Germany, to be the nation's acting top spy chief. Grenell lacks intelligence experience, and his selection is controversial.

White House Names Ambassador As Acting Head Of Intelligence White House Names Ambassador As Acting Head Of Intelligence White House Names Ambassador As Acting Head Of Intelligence Audio will be available later today. President Trump named Richard Grenell (grah-nell), the U.S. Ambassador to Germany, to be the nation's acting top spy chief. Grenell lacks intelligence experience, and his selection is controversial. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor