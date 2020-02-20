Accessibility links
Lululemon Athletica: Chip Wilson (2018) After noticing more and more people sign up for yoga in the late 1990s, Chip Wilson bet everything on an athletic apparel company aimed toward young professional women. What started as a small pop-up store in Vancouver eventually became the multibillion-dollar brand Lululemon Athletica, spawning a new fashion trend and forever changing what women wear at the gym. PLUS in our post-script "How You Built That," we check back with Kate Westervelt who took an overwhelming experience and turned it into a gift box for new moms--filled with essential items women need to recover from childbirth
NPR logo

Lululemon Athletica: Chip Wilson (2018)

Listen · 55:50
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/807729530/808216834" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Lululemon Athletica: Chip Wilson (2018)

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Lululemon Athletica: Chip Wilson (2018)

Lululemon Athletica: Chip Wilson (2018)

Listen · 55:50
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/807729530/808216834" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Chip Wilson noticed more and more people signing up for yoga and so he started the brand Lululemon Athletica.
Enlarge this image
Connor Heckert for NPR
Chip Wilson noticed more and more people signing up for yoga and so he started the brand Lululemon Athletica.
Connor Heckert for NPR
How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built This with Guy Raz

After noticing more and more people sign up for yoga in the late 1990s, Chip Wilson bet everything on an athletic apparel company aimed toward young professional women.

What started as a small pop-up store in Vancouver eventually became the multibillion-dollar brand Lululemon Athletica, spawning a new fashion trend and forever changing what women wear at the gym.

How You Built That: MOMBOX

We check back with Kate Westervelt who took an overwhelming experience and turned it into a gift box for new moms--filled with essential items women need to recover from childbirth.

How You Built That: MOMBOX

Listen · 4:08
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/807729530/808090900" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">