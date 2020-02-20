#2008: Moses Blew Beets Will's beloved dog Moses got carsick and puked on the dashboard of Will's now not-so-beloved Ford Ranger. Will's mechanic wants a couple hundred bucks to remove the dashboard and clean out the vents. Is there a cheaper, if messier, solution? Elsewhere, Jeffrey and his girlfriend disagree over how often to wash the road salt off their cars in the winter--their dispute might have something to do with the fact that Jeffrey drives a junky Tercel while his girlfriend has a shiny Subaru Legacy. Also on the relationship front, Beth's boyfriend says her fender bender on an icy road is the reason why only one rear wheel is spinning on his Mustang. His accusation may be the reason he may soon be Beth's ex-boyfriend. And, why does Kenneth's car sound like a cow mooing when it slows down?

