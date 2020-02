Claire Danes Danes has played CIA agent Carrie Mathison on 'Homeland' for 8 seasons. As the last season begins on Showtime, she looks back on the series. She also spoke with Terry Gross about her break-out role on 'My So-Called Life' when she was a teen. "I remember just being amazed ... that somebody out there had been able to articulate what I was going through so, so perfectly," she says.



Also, film critic Justin Chang reviews the new adaptation of Jane Austen's 'Emma.'

Claire Danes Listen · 48:49 48:49 Claire Danes 48:49 Fresh Air Claire Danes Claire Danes Listen · 48:49 48:49 Danes has played CIA agent Carrie Mathison on 'Homeland' for 8 seasons. As the last season begins on Showtime, she looks back on the series. She also spoke with Terry Gross about her break-out role on 'My So-Called Life' when she was a teen. "I remember just being amazed ... that somebody out there had been able to articulate what I was going through so, so perfectly," she says.



Also, film critic Justin Chang reviews the new adaptation of Jane Austen's 'Emma.' NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor