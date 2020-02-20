Accessibility links
The First Major Test Of Latino Voters Former Trump advisor Jacob Monty says President Trump hasn't done enough to gain more of the Latino vote, and it's going to show when they show up to vote.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

The First Major Test Of Latino Voters

Listen · 24:39
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/807808790/807814874" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The First Major Test Of Latino Voters

1A

The First Major Test Of Latino Voters

The First Major Test Of Latino Voters

Listen · 24:39
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/807808790/807814874" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

VotoLatino President and CEO Maria Teresa Kumar speaks during the Women's March "Power to the Polls" voter registration tour launch at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Ethan Miller/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Ethan Miller/Ethan Miller/Getty Images

VotoLatino President and CEO Maria Teresa Kumar speaks during the Women's March "Power to the Polls" voter registration tour launch at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ethan Miller/Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Latinos are one of the fastest growing ethnic constituencies in the U.S.

They're a crucial part of the electorate for presidential nominees—especially in Nevada, which will hold its caucuses this Saturday. Their votes will be hugely influential in Texas, California, and Colorado on Super Tuesday.

But Latino voters are not a monolithic voting bloc, even though some campaigns and much of the media treat them that way.

Today, we'll talk about the 2020 race, and how presidential contenders are trying to effectively reach this part of the electorate.

Joining us for our conversation on and with Latino voters are Kristian Ramos, former spokesperson for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus; and Jacob Monty, immigration attorney and member of the Hispanic Republicans of Texas PAC.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.