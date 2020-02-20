The First Major Test Of Latino Voters

Latinos are one of the fastest growing ethnic constituencies in the U.S.

They're a crucial part of the electorate for presidential nominees—especially in Nevada, which will hold its caucuses this Saturday. Their votes will be hugely influential in Texas, California, and Colorado on Super Tuesday.

But Latino voters are not a monolithic voting bloc, even though some campaigns and much of the media treat them that way.

Today, we'll talk about the 2020 race, and how presidential contenders are trying to effectively reach this part of the electorate.

Joining us for our conversation on and with Latino voters are Kristian Ramos, former spokesperson for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus; and Jacob Monty, immigration attorney and member of the Hispanic Republicans of Texas PAC.

