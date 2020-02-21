Accessibility links
Iranians Vote In Parliamentary Election, After A Week Of Campaigning More than 15,000 people had sought to run for one of the 290 seats in Iran's parliament, but the government disqualified thousands — many of them reformist or moderate candidates — last month.
NPR logo

Iranians Vote In Parliamentary Election, After A Week Of Campaigning

Listen · 3:41
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/807857001/808046981" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Iranians Vote In Parliamentary Election, After A Week Of Campaigning

Middle East

Iranians Vote In Parliamentary Election, After A Week Of Campaigning

Iranians Vote In Parliamentary Election, After A Week Of Campaigning

Listen · 3:41
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/807857001/808046981" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

People hand in their ID cards and receive voting papers at the Hoseyniyeh Ershad building in Tehran. Iran is holding important national elections Friday, choosing members of its parliament as well as its Assembly of Experts. Marjan Yazdi for NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Marjan Yazdi for NPR

People hand in their ID cards and receive voting papers at the Hoseyniyeh Ershad building in Tehran. Iran is holding important national elections Friday, choosing members of its parliament as well as its Assembly of Experts.

Marjan Yazdi for NPR

Iran is holding important national elections Friday, choosing members of its parliament as well as its Assembly of Experts, the clerics who have the power to select the country's supreme leader.

More than 7,000 candidates are hoping to win spots in Iran's 290-seat parliament. But the government has filled the ballots with hard-liners, having disqualified thousands of would-be candidates last month.

More than 15,000 people had sought to run for a seat in parliament, officially called the Islamic Consultative Assembly, or Majlis. Many of those who were disqualified were reformist or moderate candidates. Dozens of them are current members of parliament who are now barred from seeking reelection.

"This weeding out on ideological terms is quite frustrating for Iranian voters here in the capital, especially," NPR's Peter Kenyon reports from Tehran. "They've long wanted parliament to follow more moderate policies, both at home and abroad."

Kenyon also spoke to young Iranians who said they don't plan to vote because they don't believe the candidates would do anything to improve the lives of regular people.

"Unfortunately not," a 25-year-old man named Qassem told Kenyon outside a café. "Because I don't see any future in these elections. So because of that, I won't go."

Enlarge this image

The lists of candidates are placed on a board in the middle of Hoseyniye Ershad, one of the main voting locations in Tehran. More than 7,000 candidates are hoping to win spots in Iran's 290-seat parliament. Marjan Yazdi for NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Marjan Yazdi for NPR

The lists of candidates are placed on a board in the middle of Hoseyniye Ershad, one of the main voting locations in Tehran. More than 7,000 candidates are hoping to win spots in Iran's 290-seat parliament.

Marjan Yazdi for NPR

In previous parliamentary elections, Iran's Guardian Council has rejected between 15% and 50% of the candidates who registered, Iran's Press TV reports. But it adds that "this year's purge is probably the biggest since the Islamic Revolution in 1979."

The candidates who were approved to run in Friday's election had just one week to make their case to the public. Under Iran's election system, candidates have seven days to campaign. That period ended early Thursday; the country then entered a 24-hour quiet period before polling stations opened Friday morning.

The vote is being watched closely for any insights into how Iranians view their country's future and whether they want the government to take a more hard-line stance against the U.S. The outcome, and especially voter turnout, also could signal what Iran's presidential election next year will look like.

Enlarge this image

Voting proceeds in the national elections at Razi school in north Tehran. The vote is being watched closely for any insights into how Iranians view their country's future. Marjan Yazdi for NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Marjan Yazdi for NPR

Voting proceeds in the national elections at Razi school in north Tehran. The vote is being watched closely for any insights into how Iranians view their country's future.

Marjan Yazdi for NPR

Even after the election, the legislature will remain under the broader government's control. As the Islamic Republic News Agency says: "The Majlis has no legal status without the Guardian Council. Any bill passed by the Majlis must be reviewed and approved by the Guardian Council to become law."

The election is taking place less than two months after the U.S. carried out the targeted drone killing of Iranian military commander Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. It's also Iran's biggest election since President Trump abandoned an international nuclear deal with Tehran and renewed U.S. economic sanctions on Iran.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, urged people to exercise their right to vote Friday, calling election day a national holiday and saying, "Moreover, voting is a religious duty."

Enlarge this image

An image of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani stands in the voting area in Razi school in north Tehran. The election is taking place less than two months after the U.S. carried out the targeted killing of the top military leader. Marjan Yazdi for NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Marjan Yazdi for NPR

An image of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani stands in the voting area in Razi school in north Tehran. The election is taking place less than two months after the U.S. carried out the targeted killing of the top military leader.

Marjan Yazdi for NPR