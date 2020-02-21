Back In The ASMR

Mike Katzif/NPR
Podcast hosts Manolo Moreno and Jo Firestone face-off in a game on Ask Me Another, as part of the Brooklyn Podcast Festival at the Bell House in New York.
Dr. Gameshow podcast hosts Jo Firestone and Manolo Moreno play a game that describes bodily responses in the whispery, soothing style of ASMR.
Heard on Ben Sinclair: High Maintenance And The Battle Of The Podcast Stars.