This That Or The Other: Bond Girl Edition

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mike Katzif/NPR Mike Katzif/NPR

The Battle of the Podcast Stars continues. Contestants Marie Faustin and Sydnee Washington speak with comedians about their areas of expertise on their podcast Unofficial Expert. In this game, Faustin and Washington decide whether a name belongs to a James Bond character, the CEO of a Fortune 500 company, or a political candidate.

Heard on Ben Sinclair: High Maintenance And The Battle Of The Podcast Stars.