This That Or The Other: Bond Girl Edition In this game, contestants Marie Faustin and Sydnee Washington decide whether a name belongs to a James Bond character, the CEO of a Fortune 500 company, or a political candidate.

This That Or The Other: Bond Girl Edition

Podcast hosts Sydnee Washington and Marie Faustin play games on Ask Me Another as part of the Brooklyn Podcast Festival at the Bell House in New York. Mike Katzif/NPR hide caption

Podcast hosts Sydnee Washington and Marie Faustin play games on Ask Me Another as part of the Brooklyn Podcast Festival at the Bell House in New York.

The Battle of the Podcast Stars continues. Contestants Marie Faustin and Sydnee Washington speak with comedians about their areas of expertise on their podcast Unofficial Expert. In this game, Faustin and Washington decide whether a name belongs to a James Bond character, the CEO of a Fortune 500 company, or a political candidate.

Heard on Ben Sinclair: High Maintenance And The Battle Of The Podcast Stars.

