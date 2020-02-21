Weekly Wrap: The Rise of Bloomberg, Revisiting Oakland

The Democratic primary continues, and billionaire and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg has been rising in the polls. But his campaign has been short on retail politics, and heavy on his wealth, This week, Sam talks to two journalists who have covered Bloomberg for years. Rosie Gray, a reporter for Buzzfeed News, says that his lackluster debate performance shows that there is a limit to the power of Bloomberg's money on the campaign trail. Matt Flegenheimer, a national political reporter for The New York Times, details how Bloomberg uses his wealth to run a very, very different campaign than his competitors. Then, Sam revisits his reporting from Oakland last year on the first anniversary of the Parkland shooting, and speaks again with one of the teens he met last year.

