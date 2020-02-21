Accessibility links
Best Of: Claire Danes / Rachael & Vilray Sing Swing Standards Claire Danes has played CIA agent Carrie Mathison on 'Homeland' for 8 seasons. As the last season begins on Showtime, she looks back on the series. She also spoke with Terry Gross about her break-out role on 'My So-Called Life' when she was a teen.

Critic John Powers reviews the French film 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire.'

The music duo Rachael & Vilray perform songs from their self-titled debut album, which draws on the music of the '30s and '40s. Rachael Price is also the lead singer of Lake Street Dive. They spoke with producer Sam Briger.
