The News Roundup For February 21, 2020

Enlarge this image toggle caption Kevin Frayer/Kevin Frayer/Getty Images Kevin Frayer/Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

A federal judge sentenced Roger Stone to more than three years in prison for lying to Congress, witness tampering and other charges.

Senator Bernie Sanders leads in the polls after Democratic candidates attacked each other on the debate stage in Nevada. What impact could this have on Saturday's caucus and the upcoming South Carolina primary?

And the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy in the face of more than 200 lawsuits. What does this mean for pending litigation by former members alleging sexual abuse?

Meanwhile, cases of the new strain of coronavirus in China are slowing down. But the top U.S. expert in infectious disease says we're still on the brink of a global pandemic.

Plus, a possible truce in Afghanistan. And the Pentagon's top policy official resigned on the president's orders.

For our conversation about domestic news, we spoke with Molly Ball, national political correspondent for TIME; Brittany Shepherd, national politics reporter for Yahoo News; and Elizabeth Landers, political correspondent for Vice News.

And for our international roundup, we spoke with Ravi Agrawal, managing editor at Foreign Policy; Nancy Youssef, national security reporter for The Wall Street Journal; and Seb Walker, correspondent and bureau chief for Vice News.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.