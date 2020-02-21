'One Very, Very Strange Year': A Conversation With Uber Whistleblower Susan Fowler

When software engineer Susan Fowler went to work at Uber, she expected a dynamic environment where she'd be designing the user experience on the cutting edge. What she got was sexual harassment, abuse and marginalization.

So three years ago, Susan decided to blow the whistle.

She took her experience and wrote a blog post that would put Uber in turmoil. The post went viral, and soon millions of people read Susan's account of a chaotic work environment, harassment and a company culture that dismissed complaints so that it could "protect high performers."

Susan's actions caused a scandal at Uber, and a major shakeup all the way to the top. It also helped fuel the burgeoning #MeToo movement. Her new book is called "Whistleblower: My Journey to Silicon Valley and Fight for Justice at Uber." In it, she talks about what really happened at Uber — and the terrifying fallout when she was targeted after coming forward.

