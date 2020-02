'Gentefied': A Netflix Series Set East Of Downtown Los Angeles The new Netflix show Gentefied is about a Latino family in the LA neighborhood of Boyle Heights. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with first-time creators Linda Yvette Chávez and Marvin Lemus about the show.

'Gentefied': A Netflix Series Set East Of Downtown Los Angeles

The new Netflix show Gentefied is about a Latino family in the LA neighborhood of Boyle Heights. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with first-time creators Linda Yvette Chávez and Marvin Lemus about the show.