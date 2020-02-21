Episode 974: Michael Milken

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images

In the 80s, Michael Milken transformed the economy by unleashing billions of dollars of junk bonds. It changed the way we treated corporations, and funded entirely new industries. He was richly rewarded for his vision: At one point, he was making more money than anybody in America. But he made some decisions that landed him in prison, for two years.

Last week, however, President Donald Trump pardoned him.

From finance intern to felon, Michael Milken is the classic American redemption story, with a twist — he's a billionaire. In this episode: How did Milken make so much money, why did he end up in prison, and how'd he get that pardon?

Music: "Bozz" "Mystery Inc" and "Discover".

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

Pardon, but check out our Newsletter — no junk here.