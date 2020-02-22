LISTEN: Nevada Caucuses Live Coverage

Enlarge this image toggle caption Caroline Amenabar/NPR Caroline Amenabar/NPR

The Democratic presidential primary is heading west. After contests in Iowa and New Hampshire, the party's presidential hopefuls enter a new phase of the campaign in the more diverse state of Nevada.

Listen to NPR's live special coverage of the Nevada caucuses beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

Live Coverage Of The Nevada Caucuses Listen

Voting in Nevada has already gotten underway; tens of thousands of voters have expressed their preference in the state's first early caucuses.

Loading...

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., enters Nevada after notching a virtual tie for first in the Iowa caucuses and a first-place victory in the New Hampshire primary. Other candidates, like former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., hope to reinvigorate their campaigns with a strong finish on Saturday.

Read our coverage here. After the race is over, the NPR Politics Podcast will have a new episode breaking it all down — subscribe to the podcast here.